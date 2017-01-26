Nadia Sawalha Had A Very Sweary Response To ‘Loose Women’ Losing Out To ‘This Morning’ At The NTAs

We all love to see celebs fake smiling through gritted teeth when they lose out to a rival at an awards bash, but ‘Loose Women’ star Nadia Sawalha took a rather different approach at Wednesday night’s NTAs.

The presenter and her fellow ‘Loose Women’ were up for the Best Live Magazine Show gong at the bash, but lost out to the ever-popular ‘This Morning’.

As Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and the rest of the ‘This Morning’ gang headed to the stage to collect their award, the camera panned to Nadia and her co-presenters Kaye Adams, Andrea McLean and Stacey Solomon in the audience.

But seemingly unaware she was being filmed, Nadia, could clearly be seen getting rather sweary with the man sat behind her.