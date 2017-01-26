Nadia Sawalha Had A Very Sweary Response To ‘Loose Women’ Losing Out To ‘This Morning’ At The NTAs

We all love to see celebs fake smiling through gritted teeth when they lose out to a rival at an awards bash, but ‘Loose Women’ star Nadia Sawalha took a rather different approach at Wednesday night’s NTAs.
The presenter and her fellow ‘Loose Women’ were up for the Best Live Magazine Show gong at the bash, but lost out to the ever-popular ‘This Morning’.
As Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and the rest of the ‘This Morning’ gang headed to the stage to collect their award, the camera panned to Nadia and her co-presenters Kaye Adams, Andrea McLean and Stacey Solomon in the audience.
But seemingly unaware she was being filmed, Nadia, could clearly be seen getting rather sweary with the man sat behind her.
And you don’t have to be a professional lip reader to see what Nadia was repeatedly saying to him.
“Every fucking year! Every fucking year!” she said.
It was all done with a big smile on her face though, so we’re pretty sure Nadia wasn’t being a sore loser.
Meanwhile, up on stage, Phillip dedicated This Morning’s win to the show’s former agony aunt, Denise Robertson, who died in March last year following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
“We’ll start on a serious note, just to say this time last year we had Denise Robertson on stage with us. And we really miss her, so this is for Denise this year,” Phillip told the crowd.
He also revealed that, unlike last year, he and Holly wouldn’t be presenting today’s ‘This Morning’ hungover.
He added: “Obviously we shamed ourselves last year so we’re not going to do that again this year. We’re going to get tattoos!”
We’re going to hold them to that.