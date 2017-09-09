Nadine Coyle has opened up about the rift between herself and her former Girls Aloud bandmates, Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

The four singers, alongside Sarah Harding, were members of the band for over 10 years, until they eventually split in 2013, with Nadine admitting they haven’t spoken since.

Although it seemed like an amicable split at the time, Nadine later took to Twitter to claim she’d had “no part” in the break-up and “couldn’t stop” the rest of the group from their plans to split, following their ‘Ten’ arena tour.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Girls Aloud after announcing their 2012 reunion

Cheryl later slammed this in the press, with Nadine now telling HuffPost UK that she’d had no communication with her former bandmates, apart from Sarah, for more than four years.

When we asked if she’d had “any contact” with any of the three, Nadine explained: “I haven’t. Not since the end, not since the tour, not since we broke up.”

We then questioned whether this was a “good” or “bad” thing, to which she said: “It’s… I’m indifferent.”

On whether she missed them, she continued: “Um... it’s… I’ve moved on. But I do love everything that we did together.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Nadine Coyle

She was quick to insist that she didn’t have any hard feelings towards the group, though, adding: “In an ideal world, we would be all great friends, and it would be a great thing.

“But I’m really supportive of things that they do, and you can’t help but feel happy for somebody when something great happens, you know, they have a baby or, you know, great things!

“I feel happy for other people feeling happy. I can take joy from their happy moments.”

Nadine spoke to HuffPost UK to promote her new solo single, ‘Go To Work’, which is out now.

