Nadine Coyle has made a rather unorthodox announcement, revealing that she’s planning what sounds a lot like a Girls Aloud greatest hits tour… without the rest of the group. She’ll be hitting venues around the UK and Ireland later this year, confirming the plans on Twitter on Monday morning (5 February).

I'm so happy to finally share my news!! I'm going on a UK & Ireland tour this May and you can sign up for pre-sale access here https://t.co/tBC8aJ7QC9 I'm also excited to announce 'Girls On Fire', the first track from my new EP is out this Thursday 🔥💘 pic.twitter.com/au0v0P4SC3 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) February 5, 2018

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Nadine Coyle

Last year, Nadine unveiled her first solo single in six years, ‘Go To Work’ which saw her reunited with Xenomania, the music production house behind all of Girls Aloud’s chart-topping hits. While promoting the track, which wound up missing the top 100 in the UK singles chart, Nadine spoke candidly about her time in Girls Aloud, admitting she and her bandmates didn’t always see eye to eye.

Dave Tonge via Getty Images Nadine and her Girls Aloud bandmates back in 2003

Speaking to HuffPost UK, she admitted she now felt “indifferent” towards the rest of the group, claiming: “In an ideal world, we would be all great friends, and it would be a great thing… but I’m really supportive of things that they do, and you can’t help but feel happy for somebody when something great happens, you know, they have a baby or, you know, great things! “I feel happy for other people feeling happy. I can take joy from their happy moments.” Ahead of a full album, Nadine is slated to drop a four-track EP in April, including upcoming single ‘Girls On Fire’, which drops on Thursday (8 February). Listen to ‘Go To Work’ below: