Nadine Coyle has made a rather unorthodox announcement, revealing that she’s planning what sounds a lot like a Girls Aloud greatest hits tour… without the rest of the group.
She’ll be hitting venues around the UK and Ireland later this year, confirming the plans on Twitter on Monday morning (5 February).
Opening up to The Sun about her upcoming venture, Nadine has admitted the upcoming tour, which will also see her performing solo material both new and old, is her way of giving Girls Aloud fans what they want.
She explained: “I love the Girls Aloud songs and get messages from fans asking to hear them performed live again. So this is giving them what they want.
“This tour is gonna be one big party night out. All the hits the fans love plus the new songs I’ve been working on over the last few years. I literally can’t wait to get out back on the road again.”
Last year, Nadine unveiled her first solo single in six years, ‘Go To Work’ which saw her reunited with Xenomania, the music production house behind all of Girls Aloud’s chart-topping hits.
While promoting the track, which wound up missing the top 100 in the UK singles chart, Nadine spoke candidly about her time in Girls Aloud, admitting she and her bandmates didn’t always see eye to eye.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, she admitted she now felt “indifferent” towards the rest of the group, claiming: “In an ideal world, we would be all great friends, and it would be a great thing… but I’m really supportive of things that they do, and you can’t help but feel happy for somebody when something great happens, you know, they have a baby or, you know, great things!
“I feel happy for other people feeling happy. I can take joy from their happy moments.”
Ahead of a full album, Nadine is slated to drop a four-track EP in April, including upcoming single ‘Girls On Fire’, which drops on Thursday (8 February).
Listen to ‘Go To Work’ below: