Tory MP Nadine Dorries has launched an astonishing attack on “left-wing snowflakes” who she thinks are making the world a culturally poorer place.

The Brexiteer’s wide-ranging evisceration deployed the ‘snowflake’ insult favoured by some on the right in a sign that any culture war ‘Christmas truce’ was now over.

Her cyber-rant came after she re-tweeted a story highlighting how higher education minister Jo Johnson had threatened fines against universities that failed to defend free speech on campuses.

The Conservative minister argued free speech was under threat because some students are denying speaking slots to campaigners who have expressed controversial views - or ‘no platforming’. It’s an argument forcefully dismissed by student leaders as exaggerated.

But Dorries was not going to let it lie, compiling a greatest hits: