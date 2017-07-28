The 2015 ‘ Great British Bake Off ’ winner married her husband Abdal when she was just 19, who she admits, she only fell in love with after they had children.

Nadiya Hussain has revealed she doesn’t want her children to have arranged marriages, unlike herself.

The 32-year-old told Good Housekeeping magazine that she had to “move with the times” when it came to her three children.

“I don’t think [my children] need me to find them a husband or a wife,” she told the mag. “They will do a better job than I will.”

Talking about her arranged marriage, Nadiya said: “It’s tough - you are pretty much marrying a complete stranger.

“I had an arranged marriage, and learnt you have to persevere and remember we are all human and all have faults.

“Obviously my husband Abdal has more faults than I do!

“We had to live through the good and the bad, and have come out the other side.

“Love is strange...it creeps up on you and then smacks you in the face.

“I didn’t know my husband, and then we had two children, and then I fell in love with him.”