The 2015 champ told the Radio Times that her religion is “incidental” to who she is and admitted she struggled with it being so tied to her identity.

‘ Great British Bake Off ’ winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed she feared she was the “token Muslim” when she appeared on the BBC show.

The 32-year-old said: “I certainly didn’t enter a baking show in the hope of representing anyone.

“Being a Muslim for me was incidental, but from the day the show was launched, I was ‘the 30-year-old Muslim’ and that became my identity.

“I struggled at the beginning, because I thought: ‘Am I the token Muslim?’ I’d never, in all my years, been labelled like that.”

She also told the magazine she was shocked by the amount of negative comments she was on the receiving end of when she made her debut on the baking competition.

“I heard it constantly, ‘Oh, she’s the Muslim, she’s the Muslim’. And I was so shocked by the amount of negative comments I got.”