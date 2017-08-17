A mum-of-four has advertised for a nanny for her kids with a very appealing salary, but she didn’t hold back in explaining how demanding the £100k job would be.

Advertised on Childcare.co.uk, the London-based mum said she, her husband and her four kids (ages two, five, seven and 15) split their time between four houses in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.

She wants a nanny who has a degree in child psychology, one who has no kids of their own and one who has a minimum of 15 years nannying experience.

“The candidate must be willing to work six days a week, 7am to 8pm,” the job description read. “I feel it is best to be upfront – the role is demanding.

“Our children are home-schooled and require constant attention and supervision, even when they are with their teachers. We’d like our nanny to participate in lessons where appropriate, to help further their studies outside of the classroom.”