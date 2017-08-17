A mum-of-four has advertised for a nanny for her kids with a very appealing salary, but she didn’t hold back in explaining how demanding the £100k job would be.
Advertised on Childcare.co.uk, the London-based mum said she, her husband and her four kids (ages two, five, seven and 15) split their time between four houses in London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta.
She wants a nanny who has a degree in child psychology, one who has no kids of their own and one who has a minimum of 15 years nannying experience.
“The candidate must be willing to work six days a week, 7am to 8pm,” the job description read. “I feel it is best to be upfront – the role is demanding.
“Our children are home-schooled and require constant attention and supervision, even when they are with their teachers. We’d like our nanny to participate in lessons where appropriate, to help further their studies outside of the classroom.”
The advert stated that the nanny would have to eat with the children every meal (but on the plus side the food is cooked for them by a Michelin star chef), as well as running all errands and taking children to their various daily appointments.
Another requirement is for the nanny to be trained in self-defence - but if the right candidate does not have this, they will be trained.
“My husband and I are often absent due to work and social commitments, but when we are home we like to have time alone with our children,” the description continued.
The advert continued: “There will be periods where we ask our nanny to take leave to allow us to have quality time as a family.
“We do not mind what the nanny does with their free time, however binge drinking or drug taking will not be tolerated and will result in instant dismissal.”
The mum stated there will be a non-negotiable, two-week paid provisional period for candidates they are interested in.
Oh, and did we mention the salary is £100k?
According to Richard Conway, co-founder of Childcare.co.uk, this demanding advert isn’t common on their site.
“This certainly isn’t like any other nanny job we’ve seen advertised on the site before,” he said.
“It’s obviously for a very wealthy family, who want more of an addition to their family than an employee, which for some is great.
“They know what they want in a nanny and are willing to offer a number of perks and a very handsome salary to the right person, I think this could be the best nanny job in the world.”
