The supermodel was joined by a host of other famous faces, including Adwoa Aboah , for the Swedish brand’s latest collection, which focuses on androgynous tailoring and generally looking badass while doing karaoke.

The release of H&M’s advert for their autumn 2017 campaign has confirmed what we always knew, Naomi Campbell would be so much fun on a night out.

In a marked step away from the distinctly pink, Wes Anderson-aesthetic that the high-street chain has been channelling for the last few autumn/winter seasons (remember that Christmas train journey), the one-minute video is inspired by Japanese nightlife.

Campbell, who last worked with H&M nearly twenty years ago, said: “Tokyo is definitely one of my favourite places,” and she would find “any excuse” to be in the capital.

And to be honest what would a night out in Tokyo be without a major karaoke session? Although (like us) there is a fair amount of lip syncing going on.

The squad (who each take turns syncing a line) appear in a host of sharp blazers, pencil skirts, feminine blouses, cocktail dresses and plenty of silver accessories - basically the ultimate Christmas party wardrobe.