The release of H&M’s advert for their autumn 2017 campaign has confirmed what we always knew, Naomi Campbell would be so much fun on a night out.
The supermodel was joined by a host of other famous faces, including Adwoa Aboah, for the Swedish brand’s latest collection, which focuses on androgynous tailoring and generally looking badass while doing karaoke.
Set to a soundtrack of ‘Wham!’ nonetheless.
In a marked step away from the distinctly pink, Wes Anderson-aesthetic that the high-street chain has been channelling for the last few autumn/winter seasons (remember that Christmas train journey), the one-minute video is inspired by Japanese nightlife.
Campbell, who last worked with H&M nearly twenty years ago, said: “Tokyo is definitely one of my favourite places,” and she would find “any excuse” to be in the capital.
And to be honest what would a night out in Tokyo be without a major karaoke session? Although (like us) there is a fair amount of lip syncing going on.
The squad (who each take turns syncing a line) appear in a host of sharp blazers, pencil skirts, feminine blouses, cocktail dresses and plenty of silver accessories - basically the ultimate Christmas party wardrobe.
Campbell, who wore a dark double-breasted trouser suit said it was her “favourite look” from the collection.
“Personally, I would wear it exactly as it was styled – the tailored blazer was buttoned up, but you could see a little skin so it was a good balance of feminine and masculine.”
Naomi Campbell has previously spoken about her fond memories of working with longtime friend George Michael on his iconic ‘Freedom ‘90’ video.
Naomi, appeared in the video with fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Tatjana Patitz.