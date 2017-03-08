Naomi Campbell Hints At Rihanna 'Beef'... Then Very Quickly Backpedals

We’d always been under the impression that Naomi Campbell and Rihanna were big supporters of one another, but in a new interview, the supermodel has hinted there may have been something of a falling out between the two of them.

During an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, presenter Andy Cohen read out a question from one viewer, who pointed out to Naomi that she and Rihanna had unfollowed one another on Instagram, and had no recent contact on social media.

A very calm Naomi then insisted “everything’s fine”, but her smirk suggested otherwise.

As the studio audience laughed along, she added: “I’m an actress now, Andy.”