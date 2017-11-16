Naomi Campbell has spoken out (again) against former editor-in-chief of British Vogue Alexandra Shulman.
Shulman’s contentious Guardian interview - in which the Vogue alumna defended her minimal use of black models during her 25-year position as editor (12 of 300) by implying that having black cover stars (who were not “instantly recognisable”) would result in poor sales - raised eyebrows.
Having previously taken to Instagram to vent her frustration at Shulman’s apparent lack of diversity in the Vogue team, Campbell again gave her two cents in a very 2017 way.
And they say a picture paints a thousand words.
In a column responding to Shulman’s claims, journalist Nasheen Iqbal commented not only to Shulman’s notions on race, but the wider topic of diversity in fashion.
Iqbal wrote that it’s “disingenuous” that an editor would “feign to underestimate the power they have in making stars and shifting cultural perceptions of who and what is considered worthy, beautiful and talented”.
Shulman had previously drawn criticism for her final issue at Vogue, first with the cover - said to represent 25 years’ of iconic fashion - and then with that now infamous exit photo of her 54 staff members.
Cambell took a dim view of this image which seemed to represent the lack of diverse faces at Vogue.
It seems Campbell, one of the few reigning queens of the international fashion scene, is not done making her point.