Naomi Campbell has spoken out (again) against former editor-in-chief of British Vogue Alexandra Shulman.

Shulman’s contentious Guardian interview - in which the Vogue alumna defended her minimal use of black models during her 25-year position as editor (12 of 300) by implying that having black cover stars (who were not “instantly recognisable”) would result in poor sales - raised eyebrows.

Having previously taken to Instagram to vent her frustration at Shulman’s apparent lack of diversity in the Vogue team, Campbell again gave her two cents in a very 2017 way.

And they say a picture paints a thousand words.