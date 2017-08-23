Naomi Campbell has criticised retiring Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman’s directorship in regards to diversity. They say a picture speaks a thousand words. Well, according to Campbell, who calls out Vogue’s picture of Shulman’s 50 staff members for not featuring anyone who isn’t caucasian. In true modern fashion, the supermodel took to Instagram to start a conversation.

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Naturally, this bold statement polorised many on social media. In favour of Campbell’s comment, one follower said: “I thought the same when I picked up this issue. I returned it back to the shelf. Change was definitely needed.👉🏾👩🏼👩🏽👩🏻👩🏿👨🏻👨🏾👩🏼👩🏾👨🏼👨🏻👈🏾 ” It seems Vogue is off the mark when it comes to genuine representation, as this is the first of many side-eyes from the general public in recent times.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Vogue’s latest September issue also stirred some shade-friendly comments from followers. One (caucasian) reader said that the cover was “very white and very ‘posh-girl’......... Nora looks like an -add-on.” He continued by asking “where is Jourdan, Naomi, Neelam, Erin, Karen, Yasmin? Missed opportunity to really sum up the editorship under AS.” British Vogue has often come under fire for it’s lack of diversity and this tsk-tsk from Campbell is only the latest in a long line of criticisms from A-listers to readers alike. But, on the subject of diversity at Vogue House under Schulman, another follower’s comment made an interesting counter-argument to Campbell’s: “I believe in diversity - but I also believe in qualifying for a job. If you show me musical producers etc or Beyoncé’s dancers - they ain’t white.”

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:09am PDT