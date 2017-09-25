Naomi Klein will address Labour’s annual conference in Brighton on Tuesday as the party’s guest international speaker.

Ahead of her speech, the left-wing Canadian author of No Logo and The Shock Doctrine said Jeremy Corbyn had “showed the world that a bold, transformative platform has the power to reshape the political map”

“British voters will see for themselves that forming a Labour government rooted in that hopeful and urgent vision is not only possible, it’s a moral imperative,” she said.

Corbyn said Klein ha been at the “forefront of championing equality, social justice and action on climate change”.

“I look forward to hearing her insights into the upheavals in global politics and how we can make common cause to tackle the challenges of our times and build societies in the interests of the many, not the few,” he added.

Kate Osamor, Labour’s shadow international development secretary, who will introduce Klein tomorrow afternoon on the conference stage, said the author had “courage, ambition and solutions in spades”.

“She has dedicated her career to tackling the root causes of climate change, inequality and poverty, and has inspired a generation to see the world differently and to work together for change,” she said.