Either Boeing or Space X will make history next year as they vie to be the first firm to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

But Boeing has already clinched a much more important title: creator of the world’s jazziest spacesuit.

Astronauts riding the firm’s Starliner spaceship will be kitted out with a striking blue suit fitted with some pretty incredible features.

The suit is among the lightest ever developed, despite boasting an incorporated helmet and visor, trainers, touchscreen-sensitive gloves and cooling vents.