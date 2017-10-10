NASA’s journey to Mars is one that’s filled with hurdles to overcome, but by far and away the biggest of those is how to actually keep the astronauts alive.

You see any journey into deep space will expose astronauts to the high energy particles coming from the Sun. This radiation can drastically increase their risk of cancer or other diseases.

Back here on Earth and within our own orbit we are protected by our planet’s magnetosphere, an invisible forcefield that deflects these particles, allowing life to flourish.

Out in the darkness of space however, there’s no such protection, leading NASA to consider a whole range of drastic solutions.

Speaking to The Times, NASA’s chief technologist Dr Douglas Terrier confirmed that the organisation had not only looked at conventional drug-based therapies but also the far more controversial step of actually altering the DNA of the astronauts themselves.

This could include tweaking or modifying the DNA of the astronauts in order to turn up a particular genetic instruction. The hope would be that you could alter the body so that it’s able to create its own defences against harmful radiation.

Dr Terrier admits that these solutions do have a lot of ethical consequences, however that doesn’t mean NASA has ruled them out entirely.

At present, more conventional approaches include some form of armour plating that would cover the entire ship, somehow shielding the astronauts from the radiation. Other alternatives include special suits, or even creating an artificial magnetic field that would protect them just as Earth protects us.

That last one, it should be noted, is incredibly difficult to do so don’t expect it to be heading into reality anytime soon.

Interestingly, while both NASA and SpaceX have spoken in depth about the technology that will physically send the astronauts to Mars, these other loopholes have yet to be fully addressed.