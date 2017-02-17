Ceres, a dwarf planet in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars, boasts the key ingredients for life, a new study has found.

It reveals that NASA’s Dawn spacecraft recently detected organic compounds, the building blocks for life on Earth, on the distant world.

“With this new finding Dawn has shown that Ceres contains key ingredients for life,” said Dr. Simone March an author of the study based at SwRI.

Evidence of several other vital substances, including water, ice, salt and carbonates, had already been found.

Scientists think Ceres, which formed 4.5 billion years ago at the dawn of our solar system, could hold clues to the evolution of organic species.