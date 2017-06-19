NASA has discovered 10 brand-new planets which it believes are Earth-like, within the habitable zone and so could theoretically support alien life. The announcement came as part of a wider press conference which revealed that researchers had used NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope to find a staggering 219 new planets.

NASA

NASA’s calling this discovery its most ‘comprehensive and detailed’ using the first four years of Kepler’s data This latest announcement brings the number of planets discovered by Kepler to a whopping 4,034, 50 of which have been confirmed as being Earth-sized and located within the habitable zone. “The Kepler data set is unique, as it is the only one containing a population of these near Earth-analogs – planets with roughly the same size and orbit as Earth,” said Mario Perez, Kepler program scientist in the Astrophysics Division of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

NASA NASA / Reuters

“Understanding their frequency in the galaxy will help inform the design of future NASA missions to directly image another Earth.” This latest batch of planetary discoveries marks the final step in Kepler’s observation of the Cygnus constellation.

Kepler discovers new planets by observing the minuscule drop in brightness that occurs when a planet passes in front of its star. “This carefully-measured catalog is the foundation for directly answering one of astronomy’s most compelling questions – how many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?” said Susan Thompson, Kepler research scientist for the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, and lead author of the catalog study.

