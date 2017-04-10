An interstellar thruster, a Martian farming kit and an artificial gravity lift are just three of NASA’s latest investments.

The space agency has announced funding for 22 projects that could help astronauts venture further into space than ever before.

Some of the designs aid NASA’s plans to send humans to Mars in the 2030s, while others may support later missions to different solar systems.

One of the most extraordinary proposals outlines a fuel-free propulsion system that could make “interstellar missions a reality”, researchers said.