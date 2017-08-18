While NASA’s Cassini spacecraft might be on a collision course with Saturn we’re happy to report that its Juno spacecraft is still absolutely bringing home the goods in orbit around Jupiter.

Most notably is this absolutely breathtaking new image from Juno’s on-board camera.

Taken on the 10 July during Juno’s seventh close flyby the image shows Jupiter effectively flipped on its side as the spacecraft heads from the north of the gas giant down to the south.