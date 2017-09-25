Jupiter Looks Downright Menacing In This Latest Picture From NASA

Jupiter was named after the king of the Roman gods, and in this latest picture from NASA’s Juno spacecraft we can absolutely see why. The gas giant looks downright menacing in this lower angle shot that was taken during Juno’s eighth flyby of the planet.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt

While taken back at the beginning of September, the image has since been given a stunning retouch thanks to citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt. Eichstädt’s work has been used by NASA before, and there’s good reason too: It’s always excellent. All of NASA’s images are uploaded in their raw unprocessed formats, any member of the public can then take those images, edit them as they wish and submit them back to NASA to be featured.

Eichstädtt’s ability to blend accuracy with dramatic effect has led to many of his images being used. Back in August, Eichstädt and fellow citizen scientist Seán Doran produced this absolutely stunning image of Jupiter’s Little Red Spot.

NASA