If you are anything like us, the first thing you want to do when new neighbours move in next door, is have a nosey round.

So it makes sense that on discovering we may in fact not be alone the universe - as NASA has found seven earth-like planets and three of these within the habitable zone for life - you would want to take a tour.

Now, with the assistance of a NASA-created animation, you can do just that.

The organisation has unveiled a 360-degree video that can be viewed normally or using a VR headset.