If you are anything like us, the first thing you want to do when new neighbours move in next door, is have a nosey round.
So it makes sense that on discovering we may in fact not be alone the universe - as NASA has found seven earth-like planets and three of these within the habitable zone for life - you would want to take a tour.
Now, with the assistance of a NASA-created animation, you can do just that.
The organisation has unveiled a 360-degree video that can be viewed normally or using a VR headset.
During a press conference, the team from the space agency gave a detailed explanation of each of the planets, and what researchers expect to find there.
They also explained the concept of a habitable zone, and why this means life is a possibility on three of the planets.
This is because the atmospheric conditions on these planets are correct to allow liquid water to pool on the surface. Although they added that in fact all seven could have water on them.
The team have also been able to calculate the size of the planets, and demonstrate this as relative to our own blue planet.
Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate said of the discovery: “The discovery gives us a hint that finding a second earth, is not just a case of if, but when.”