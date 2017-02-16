It’s a bleak outlook: You’re on one of NASA’s upcoming Orion missions, far beyond Earth’s orbit, when your craft loses pressure. Your space suit has just enough oxygen for the six day journey back to Earth, but there’s a problem far greater than that. How do you poop?

It’s a question NASA set out to answer in November with a $30,000 Space Poop Challenge. Nearly 20,000 people entered the competition, submitting more than 5,000 ideas. Now, the winning three have been announced.

Taking first place and $15,000 is Thatcher Cardon, a family doctor and flight surgeon who came up with the MACES Perineal Access & Toileting System.

Inspired by minimally invasive surgeries, M-PATS is an airlock that can be fitted to a space suit to let astronauts remove underwear and diapers.