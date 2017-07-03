Known as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the mission involves firing a fridge-sized projectile at nine times the speed of a bullet at an incoming asteroid.

NASA has taken the next step in its bold mission to protect the planet from potentially lethal asteroids.

The hope is that the sheer force of the projectile when it collides with the asteroid will be enough to push it off course and steer it away from a potential collision with Earth.

Before you all start putting bags on your heads it’s important to note that there’s absolutely nothing to worry about, DART is nothing more than a test to prove that the system can work if called upon.

As such the team have targeted a non-lethal asteroid pair called Didymos that has two known near-Earth approaches in October 2022, and then again in 2024.

Travelling from Earth the spacecraft would use an advanced targeting system to fly to Didymos whereupon it would take aim at Didymos B, the smaller of the two asteroids.

Accelerating at a speed of 3.7 miles per second (or nine times the speed of a bullet), the refrigerator-sized object will then smash into Didymos B.