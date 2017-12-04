NASA Turned On Voyager 1's Rockets After 37 Years And They Actually Worked

Spare a thought then for the NASA engineers who last week faced this very same prospect but instead of a rusty car they were faced with Voyager 1 , a spacecraft that’s 40 years old and is now some 13 billion miles from Earth.

We’ve all been there. It’s a cold Christmas morning, you’re running late and your now antique car is giving off that unmistakable vibe that this morning, it’s not going to play ball.

The task was a simple one: they needed to realign Voyager’s antenna so that it would still communicate with Earth and in turn they could extend its mission by up to three years.

The problem however was that the thrusters they’ve traditionally been using are starting to show their age and to be quite honest, might not have done the job.

Now because Voyager 1 is currently the only man made object plummeting through interstellar space, the team were somewhat limited in terms of roadside assistance.

Instead they came up with the idea of using another set of thrusters that Voyager used to use in order to help it navigate around the planets in our solar system.

The “trajectory correction manoeuvre” (TCM) thrusters would be able to do the job, but they came with a significant caveat - they hadn’t been used in over three decades.

That didn’t stop the NASA JPL team though.

“The Voyager flight team dug up decades-old data and examined the software that was coded in an outdated assembler language, to make sure we could safely test the thrusters,” said Chris Jones, chief engineer at JPL.