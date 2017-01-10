Since 1977, NASA’s Voyager probes have travelled several billions of miles through space, further than any human-made object before them.

So where exactly have they ended up?

Thanks to the Hubble Telescope, we now have a roadmap which shows the two probes’ journey thus far, as well as where they’re heading.

As the map shows, both craft are flying through an interstellar medium between our star and its nearest neighbour. Voyager 1 is just a little further than its counterpart, having clocked up 13 billion miles since it left Earth.

But while we know roughly where they are, we’ve never known much about the regions they’re exploring, until now.

NASA ESA and Z Levay STScI

The two spacecraft relay data about their surroundings, but it’s only when the data is cross-referenced with Hubble’s findings that astronomers can start to build an accurate picture of the unexplored territories.

And that’s exactly what researchers are starting to do.

“This is a great opportunity to compare data from in situ measurements of the space environment by the Voyager spacecraft and telescopic measurements by Hubble,” said study leader Seth Redfield of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

“The Voyagers are sampling tiny regions as they plow through space at roughly 38,000 miles per hour. But we have no idea if these small areas are typical or rare,” Redfield added.

“The Hubble observations give us a broader view because the telescope is looking along a longer and wider path. So Hubble gives context to what each Voyager is passing through.”

NASA NASA / Reuters

NASA announced that a preliminary analysis of the Hubble observations has revealed a rich, complex interstellar ecology, containing clouds of hydrogen laced with other elements.

But there’s more work to be done.

Hubble team member Julia Zachary of Wesleyan University said: “Ideally, synthesizing these insights with in situ measurements from Voyager would provide an unprecedented overview of the local interstellar environment.”

It’s hoped the spacecrafts will relay data about interstellar material, magnetic fields and cosmic rays to Earth for at least another decade.

After that, their batteries are expected to die, but it will have been a good run. Our smartphone’s can’t even last a day.

