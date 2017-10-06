Speaking at NASA, the Vice President revealed that the Trump administration will ask NASA to direct its efforts into establishing a permanent base on the lunar surface.

NASA will land humans on the Moon again, confirmed American Vice President Mike Pence in a speech yesterday.

This is a major policy change from the Obama administration which directed NASA to divert all its efforts to getting humans to Mars.

While Mars is still very much on the agenda, it now looks as though the Moon will become the first step in that journey.

Speaking at the National Space Council meeting, Vice President Pence said that for too long America had not travelled beyond our own orbit.

You can watch the entire speech here: