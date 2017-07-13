In what was a groundbreaking flyby the tiny spacecraft came to within just 3,000km of the gas giant and was able to capture some stunning close-ups of the largest storm in the solar system.

NASA ’s Juno spacecraft has just sent back the very first close-up pictures of Jupiter ’s largest and most impressive storm, the Great Red Spot.

NASA always uploads its images in raw form allowing members of the public to enhance them, colourise them and then submit them to NASA to be featured.

The flyby, which took place on Monday, is the closest a spacecraft has ever gotten to the storm and the hope is that the images will be able to answer just a few of the many questions researchers have on the phenomenon.

The Great Red Spot is without a doubt one of the wonders of the solar system, it spans twice the width of Earth at over 10,000 miles wide and much of it still remains a complete mystery to us.

What the pictures do reveal is not only the severity of the storm but the sheer beauty of it.

Unlike thunderstorms back on Earth, Jupiter’s Great Red Spot has been raging for over 350 years, however scientists believe that it could finally be starting to die down.