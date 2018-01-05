Nashville: The Hottest Travel Destination Of 2018

Nashville, the capital of the state of Tennessee, the epicentre of the country music scene and one of America’s hottest cities right now. Nashville is known for its legendary music venues, famous Honky Tonks and delicious Southern cooking. Now Nashville is looking set to be one the top travel destinations of 2018 with a new direct flight launching from London, a plethora of hotels opening in 2018, new neighbourhoods emerging and the opening of the new Tennessee State Museum - there’s never been a better time to book your ticket to Music City.

Roxii Hoare-Smith

What to do Nashville is the Hollywood of country music. Fans should head to the legendary Ryman Auditorium. The Ryman dates back to the 1880s and was a venue for religious revivals, musical recitals, operas, ballets, musicals as well as political debates. From 1943-1974 the building was the residence of the Grand Ole Opry. Today the Ryman is still a premier venue and is regularly played by the world’s top artists. A short walk from the Ryman is the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The museum has over 2.5 million artefacts from country music’s top stars such as musical instruments, photographs, handwritten lyric sheets, stage costumes and artefacts such as Elvis Presley’s Cadillac. Across from the Hall of Fame is the Walk of Fame, which pays tribute to the best acts across all genres of music. Jump on the Old Town Trolley Tours for an insight into the city and see areas you may otherwise miss. The hop on and off service will take you to must-see locations such as the Johnny Cash Museum, Marathon Motor Works for unique and independent stores as well as a local winery and distillery, Centennial Park for The Parthenon, Belmont Mansion at Belmont University and the prestigious Vanderbilt University.

Roxii Hoare-Smith

Take a walk along Music Row – the heart of Nashville's entertainment industry. Music Row is where the magic happens - spot the recording studios hidden between homes and buildings. Music Row is where some of the world's greatest musicians have recorded their top tracks including Elvis Presley's 'How Great Thou Art'. If you're feeling thirsty, Music Row is home to dive bar Bobby's Idle Hour where you’ll some of the cheapest beer in Nashville (priced from $2.50). It is ideal for country music fans as it is the bar that inspired Toby Keith's song 'Red Solo Cup'.

Roxii Hoare-Smith Belle Meade Winery

Venture out of the city and head to Belle Meade Plantation. Explore the peaceful grounds and take a tour with a guide through the plantation's Greek-Revival mansion and learn about the Harding family who used to live there. Afterwards you'll be treated to a free wine tasting at the Belle Meade Winery.

Roxii Hoare-Smith Broadway

Roxii Hoare-Smith

Where to eat Nashville's Hot Chicken is a must-have. It is said that Hattie B's is the best for hot chicken and the queues prove this. Expect a long wait as the queues flow out onto the street all day. Arrive prior to open or closing time for less of a wait. Can’t get to Hattie B’s? Hit up Prince’s Hot Chicken, where hot chicken originated . It is said that Prince’s lover wanted revenge after being suspicious of cheating, so served him a plate of homemade chicken covered in spices. Instead of wincing in pain Prince loved the hot chicken and perfected the recipe to open up a restaurant - Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. 100 years later Prince’s great niece is still serving up this legendary dish! It is also worth visiting the Farmer's Market for a vast selection of cuisine including traditional dishes of the Deep South – think fried chicken, fried okra, biscuits and grits.

Roxii Hoare-Smith

Where to drink To soak up Nashville's nightlife head to Broadway for the city's Honky Tonks and live music and find out how Nashville got its 'NashVegas' nickname. You won't be able to miss Broadway with its neon signs and numerous stores selling boots. Check out the world famous Tootsies Orchid Lounge – the bright lilac building on Broadway - which is known for its celebrity punters. (Miley Cyrus held the launch party for her 2017 album 'Younger Now' there) As Broadway is a tourist hotspot drinks aren't the cheapest, so if you're looking for a local hangout check out Nashville's neighbourhoods Music Row or The Gulch.

Roxii Hoare-Smith Idle Hour Tavern on Music Row

While you’ll in the city grab tickets to see some of the best names in country music for a fraction of the price elsewhere across the world. Where to stay The newly opened Kimpton Aertson Hotel is located in Nashville's emerging Midtown neighbourhood. This hip boutique hotel is complete with a rooftop pool, 24 hour gym, fine dining restaurant and a luxurious spa.

Roxii Hoare-Smith Kimpton Aertson Hotel

The design and art in the guest rooms and hotel entrance reflect the personality of Nashville. There are custom wall installations and floor-to-ceiling original blueprint etchings of the Tennessee State Capitol. The 180-room art centric hotel has a clean and modern design with a whole range of facilities and amenities for guests to take advantage of. These include complimentary morning tea and coffee and complimentary wine served daily at 5pm in the lobby. There are also bikes available to rent as well as a yoga mat in every guest room. The hotel has a ‘Forgot it? We Got it!’ service where they can provide forgotten essentials including sewing kits or mobile chargers. The hotel is also pet-friendly with no additional fees.

Roxii Hoare-Smith

The luxurious suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows or balcony windows with views of the neighbourhood and downtown. The rooms are are cosy and spacious complete with a 50-inch TV, luxury robes, umbrellas and a stocked minibar. The Woodhouse Day Spa is located within the hotel and offers over 70 rejuvenating spa services with 10 treatment rooms, a Hydrotherapy room and Wellness sanctuary. The day spa offers treatments including massages, facials, sleep treatments, and body treatments.

Roxii Hoare-Smith Complimentary wine hour at Kimpton Aertson Hotel