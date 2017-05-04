The professional dancer has decided she will not appear on the upcoming series, after seven years on the BBC ballroom show.

In a statement, Natalie admitted it had been a difficult decision, as she also thanked the ‘Strictly’ team.

“This was a very difficult decision for me not to accept the invitation to appear on this season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’,” she told PA (via The Mirror).

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have arrived at this decision.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the amazing time, opportunities and memories that ‘Strictly’ has created for me. My time on the programme has been everything that I dreamed it would be and more.

“From the friendships I developed, the amazing dances I was able to perform in and the experiences that ‘Strictly’ provided, it has been an incredible and extraordinary adventure.”

A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson also added to HuffPost UK: “Everyone at ‘Strictly’ wishes Natalie the best.”