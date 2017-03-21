Natalie Portman bared her baby bump in a music video for James Blake’s song ‘My Willing Heart’ just days before she gave birth.

The actress, who gave birth to her second child, Amalia, with her husband Benjamin Millepied on 22 February, was shot in her underwear cradling her baby bump and swimming in water.

In some shots, viewers are able to see Portman’s baby moving in her belly.