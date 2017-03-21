All Sections
    21/03/2017 10:37 GMT

    Natalie Portman Bares Baby Bump In James Blake's 'My Willing Heart' Video Days Before Giving Birth

    You can see Portman's baby moving in her belly.

    Natalie Portman bared her baby bump in a music video for James Blake’s song ‘My Willing Heart’ just days before she gave birth.

    The actress, who gave birth to her second child, Amalia, with her husband Benjamin Millepied on 22 February, was shot in her underwear cradling her baby bump and swimming in water. 

    In some shots, viewers are able to see Portman’s baby moving in her belly. 

    There are also close up shots of Portman’s baby bump as she strokes her belly. 

    Amalia is Portman’s secomd child. She also has a five-year-old son Aleph with Millepied. 

    Conversations