Natasha Bedingfield has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Matt Robinson.

The 35-year-old singer, known for the hits ‘Unwritten’, ‘These Words’ and ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’, shared the news with her followers on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Robinson hugging her bump.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world,” she captioned the shot on Wednesday 11 October.

“We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”