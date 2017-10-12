All Sections
    12/10/2017 10:22 BST

    Natasha Bedingfield Reveals She's Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Matt Robinson

    'I wanna have your babies, get serious like crazy.' 👶🎶

    Natasha Bedingfield has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Matt Robinson.

    The 35-year-old singer, known for the hits ‘Unwritten’, ‘These Words’ and ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’, shared the news with her followers on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Robinson hugging her bump.

    “Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world,” she captioned the shot on Wednesday 11 October.

    “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”

    Speaking about her news in an interview with The Sun, Bedingfield said she had always dreamed of becoming a mum.

    “For a long time I felt it was way off in the distance,” she said. “Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening. 

    “I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.”

    Bedingfield, who is said to be working on her fourth album, married Robinson in 2009. 

    Congrats to the couple!

    Conversations