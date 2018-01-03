Six people have been arrested on suspicion of being members of the banned terrorist group, National Action.

West Midlands Police announced on Wednesday that five men and a woman had been apprehended.

The men are a 26-year-old from Cambridge, a 21-year-old from Banbury, Oxfordshire, a 28-year-old from Wolverhampton, a 26-year-old from Leicester and a 24-year-old from Stockport.

At 37, the woman, from Bradbury, was the oldest of the group.

The five men are being held in West Midlands, while the woman is being held in a station outside the force area.

They are held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation (National Action) contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

Officers said the arrests were all pre-planned and intelligence led and there was no threat to the public’s safety.

Several counter-terrorist units from forces across the country were involved.

National Action was banned as terrorist organization by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December 2016 after the group championed the killer of MP Jo Cox amid a series of offensive stunts.

In announcing the ban, under the Terrorism Act 2000, Rudd said: “I am clear that the safety and security of our families, communities and country comes first. So today I am taking action to proscribe the neo-Nazi group National Action. This will mean that being a member of, or inviting support for, this organisation will be a criminal offence.

“National Action is a racist, antisemitic and homophobic organisation which stirs up hatred, glorifies violence and promotes a vile ideology, and I will not stand for it. It has absolutely no place in a Britain that works for everyone.”