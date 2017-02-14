HNH said the National Action (NA) network “continues to be active in all but name and poses a serious terrorist threat.”

Some activists within the organisation - banned after celebrating the actions of Thomas Mair for murdering MP Jo Cox - have split off to form “more extreme groups,” charity Hope not Hate (HNH) has warned in its annual State of Hate report.

National Action , the neo-Nazi group proscribed as terrorist group in December, is continuing to operate amid concerns members may be “emboldened by the attention the ban has awarded them,” a report has claimed.

The report explains: “While the ban has effectively shut down the organisation, the people within it and the networks in which they operate continue.

“Some are considering setting up under a different name. Others are content to continue to operate on their own or in smaller groups. We are concerned that some of these young nazis will be emboldened by the attention the ban has awarded them.”

The report adds: “What is equally worrying is that even before the ban, a few of the more hard-line activists had already begun to split off and form smaller, more extreme groups. The highly secretive Omega Systems is one of these.”

Omega Systems According to Hope not Hate, Omega Systems is a splinter group of National Action and is led by Terry Andre Miles, from south London, and John White, and is active in Battersea, Dorchester, Sweden and Norway. The report notes that Miles spent a large amount of time in Scandinavia last year and also entertained some Swedes in the UK shortly before Christmas. The group has run training and hiking adventures in the UK, the charity says. Prospects for 2017: “One to watch. Consciously seeks less attention than the outlawed NA and this has led some to suspect it has more sinister plans.”

National Action’s ban - the first such classification of a British far-right group since the Second World War - was “dismissed” by some as a PR stunt, HNH said, however, the “truth is that the authorities felt compelled to act as a result of NA’s increasingly violent rhetoric.”

The report says: “Some of its (NA’s) more senior activists, it was evident, were trying to encourage younger recruits to carry out acts of terrorism.”

The Police Chiefs’ Council said that police forces across the UK are “committed to pursuing individuals who support proscribed organisations and putting them before the courts.”

A spokesperson added that police will “continue to monitor the activities of the group and their associates” and will apply the legislation to its members as they would “any other terrorist group.”

“It is also important that we continue working with all our communities to inform them about the range of threats we face and the role the public can play in helping police keep us safe.

“Anyone with concerns about the activities of National Action - or any type of extremist activity - can contact their local force on 101 or call the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline.”

Dubbed, the most “authoritative exploration of extremism in Britain and Europe in 2016”, the State of Hate report, at 76 pages long, warns Britain may this year “witness an upsurge in violence from British neo-Nazi groups.”