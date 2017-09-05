Four alleged members of banned neo-Nazi group National Action have been arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terror, West Midlands Police said on Tuesday.

The men − a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old man from Powys, a 24-year-old from Ipswich and a 24-year-old from Northampton - are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.

A police spokesman said they had been arrested on “suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation (National Action) contrary to sec 11 of the Terrorism Act”.

Hope not Hate Members of National Action at a rally before they were banned

The arrests, the spokesman added, were all pre-planned and intelligence-led: “There was no threat to the public’s safety.”

Police carried out the arrests in conjunction with counter-terror units from the West Midlands, Wales and the East Midlands

Several properties are being searched in connection with the arrests.

National Action were banned as a terrorist organisation by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December last year.

The group made a name for itself with a serious of offensive stunts including championing Thomas Mair, the man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of MP Jo Cox a week before the EU Referendum.

The group also made headlines for hosting a Miss Hitler contest and for posting pictures online of them performing Nazi salutes at the Buchenwald Camp in Germany where nearly 50,000 people were killed.

In February, just three months after the ban, Hope not Hate reported the group was continuing to operate “in all but name and poses a serious terrorist threat” and earlier this month the charity claimed National Action was actively recruiting and training from a converted warehouse they had rented in Warrington.

“This is a group that has tried to kill people. This is a group that has a number of people in prison, leaders in prison. This is a group that is training. This has to be taken extremely seriously. This is an extremely dangerous organisation that fetishes violence,” HnH senior researcher Dr Jo Mulhall told HuffPost UK last month.