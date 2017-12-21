National Express Double Decker Bus Roof Sheared Clean Off In Railway Bridge Collision

The roof of a double-decker bus has been ripped clean off in a collision with a railway bridge.

Witnesses described an “incredible bang” as the National Express West Midlands bus smashed into the bridge near Cadbury World in Bournville, cleaving the roof from the upper deck and leaving it lying on the road.

The scene on Bournville Lane was left strewn with debris from the topless double-decker, which was not carrying passengers at the time.