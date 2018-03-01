National Grid Warns Of Gas Shortages As UK Is Gripped By Freezing Weather

National Grid has warned that the UK does not currently have enough gas to meet demand today (Thursday) as heavy snow and freezing temperatures sweep across the country.

The UK’s power network operator issued a “gas deficit warning” to the market at around 5.45am this morning, asking suppliers to make more gas available.

National Grid’s latest forecast for the day, issued at 10am, predicted a shortfall of around 37m cubic metres - around 9% of expected demand, according to European gas market analyst Tom Marzec-Manser.

But the government has urged homeowners to “carry on cooking”, despite the deficit.

“I have spoken to National Grid this morning and we are in constant contact to monitor the gas supply throughout this extreme weather,” said energy minister Claire Perry.

“So do carry on using your gas heating and cooking meals as normal.”

Experts have also reassured the public that they are unlikely to be affected by shortages.

“There is no threat to supply to homeowners,” explained Marzec-Manser, who works for commodity price agency ICIS.

Instead, industries and companies that consume the most gas will be the ones to feel the effects.