Under-25s Earn £610 Less Than Older Colleagues Thanks To The Tories' National Living Wage

Under-25s are set to earn £600-a-year less than older colleagues for doing the same work thanks to the National Living Wage, according to a fresh investigation of the pay plan.

The National Living Wage came into force on April 1, meaning that while those aged 25 and older saw their pay go up to at least £7.50 an hour, under 25s can expect a minimum of £7.05 an hour.

The change in pay rates was announced by then-Tory Chancellor George Osborne in 2015, and one minister later claimed under-25s did not qualify for the pay rise as they were not as “productive” as older colleagues.

Analysis of the changes by the House of Commons library reveals that a younger worker who clocks in for 26 hours a week – the average for someone earning the minimum wage – will take home £610 a year less than an older colleague.

That is almost double the difference of £339 a year under the old system.

Labour MP Holly Lynch, who asked the House of Commons library to carry out the analysis, said: “Millions of hard working young people across the country are being paid less than their older colleagues, regardless of experience.

“This decision means younger workers are falling further behind their older colleagues and is a kick in the teeth for young people already struggling with insecure work and rising rents.”

“The Government need to act now to secure a fair wage for young workers and I’ll be working with young people, including young trade union representatives, and colleagues in Westminster to build pressure on the Government to end this age discrimination.”