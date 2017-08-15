The scheme, which appeared to be automated, led to dozens of people changing their names to repugnant figures or using offensive phrases in a PR disaster reminiscent of the Walkers Crisps campaign fronted by Gary Lineker .

It asked Twitter users to retweet its #Represent post celebrating the teams success over the weekend which would then generate a thank you tweet featuring an athlete holding up a card featuring their name.

The National Lottery has said it is “hugely sorry” after an attempt to thank the British public for supporting UK athletes at the World Championships backfired horribly after being hijacked by trolls.

In May, the brand invited the public to send in selfies to be held up in a tweet by the footballer turned presenter, only for trolls to send in photos of notorious criminals including Harold Shipman, Jimmy Saville and Fred West.

The National Lottery was bombarded with complaints about the failed thank you initiative and at 1.43am Tuesday tweeted that it was aware some people are “maliciously targeting” its campaign and were “hugely sorry for any offence caused by this malicious act”.

Some of the hijacked signs made light of the disappearance of Madeleine Mccann, the death of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and six-year-old cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery. Other users replaced their names with criminals including Josef Fritzl or called themselves ‘white supremacist’.

A person tweeting under the account Spalding Hoops wrote: “You need to close down that account pronto - the amount of abuse coming through is disgusting.”

Another user made note of the fact that Walkers “already had a similar PR nightmare earlier this year” while Chris Williams wrote: “Companies don’t learn, someone naive enough to sign this off as a good idea.”