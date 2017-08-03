All Sections
    NEWS
    03/08/2017 16:31 BST

    National Lottery Launches Appeal To Find Owner Of EuroMillions Ticket Worth £51.7 Million

    And we know the magic numbers.

    National Lottery

    Someone in the UK has bagged a staggering £51.7 million win on the lottery - but they haven’t claimed it. 

    The National Lottery has launched an appeal to find the lucky EuroMillions winner, who scooped the life-changing jackpot on Friday July 28. 

    Think it could be you? The magic numbers from the draw were: 5, 9, 29, 31, 41, with the lucky stars 2 and 4. 

    Find those seven numbers and the whopping £51, 702, 049 pot is all yours. 

    According to data from the Sunday Times rich list, the cash would propel the lucky ticket holder into the same league as Ed Sheeran - who is worth a cool £52 million - and Welsh football star Gareth Bale at £54 million. 

    The ticket marks the fourth big EuroMillions win in the UK this year. 

    While one jackpot winner took home £87 million in June, two brits scored £19.9 million and £14.5 million respectively in February. 

    CHECK YOUR TICKETS, PEOPLE. 

