'National Scandal' Of 128,000 Children Spending Christmas Day Homeless

On Christmas Day 128,000 children will wake up homeless in Britain, the highest number in a decade, according to a leading housing charity.

The figure, which has jumped by two-thirds since 2011, was labelled a “national scandal” by Shelter chief executive Polly Neate.

Families shunted into temporary accommodation are rocked by “psychological turmoil” with children often suffering from feelings of anxiety, shame and fear, the charity said.

The Shelter report comes amid the first sustained increases in child and pensioner poverty for 20 years.