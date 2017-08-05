National Trust Ends Restriction On Volunteers Who Refuse To Wear Rainbow Badges

The National Trust has reversed a decision to bar volunteers from public-facing duties at a Norfolk stately home if they refuse to wear rainbow sexual equality symbols.

Staff at Felbrigg Hall in Norfolk were offered behind-the-scenes roles after saying they were “uncomfortable” wearing multicoloured badges and lanyards for a “Prejudice and Pride” event marking 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The decision came after a new film made by the National Trust revealed that Robert Wyndham Ketton-Cremer, the hall’s last owner who bequeathed it to the nation, was gay.

The land and home conservation charity said on Saturday that wearing the badges was now “optional and a personal decision” for volunteers and staff.