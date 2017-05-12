NatWest has warned customers of a new text message scam that harvests login details for online banking accounts.
The text urges users to verify their account details via a “secure link” to avoid suspension following “unusual login attempts”.
But NatWest confirmed that the link directed customers to a fake page where hackers could steal their login details.
A NatWest spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We are aware that a small number of customers received scam text messages this morning.
“Once we became aware of the issue we worked to close down the URL contained within the text messages as quickly as possible.”
The bank added that it never asks customers for their password, full pin, card details or security information via text, over Twitter, on the phone or when they log into the online banking system.
Customers who suspect a scam are urged to report it to phishing@rbs.com or phishing@natwest.com.
Fraudsters have attempts to scam bank customers via text messages before. In March, Santander customers received messages purporting to be from the bank.