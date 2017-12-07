Boris Johnson is expected to make a visit to Iran this weekend to press for the release of jailed British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who her family says is in a fragile mental and physical condition, has been held in one of Iran’s most brutal prisons for almost two years on what supporters say are on trumped-up charges of spying.

They say the dual British-Iranian citizen was only in the country on holiday with her daughter visiting her parents.

Her plight, however, was made worse when Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, erroneously suggested she had been in the country training journalists.