British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has spent more than 18 months in an Iranian prison, could be ‘eligible for early release’.

According to her husband Richard Ratcliffe, the 37-year-old charity worker was told the news by her Iranian lawyer, with her case marked on the Iranian judiciary database as “eligible for early release”.

Ratcliffe - who has been running a campaign for her release from the UK - called the reported development “terrific news”.

He told Sky News this morning: “Nazanin was yesterday visited by her lawyer and her lawyer said that on the database - a kind of electronic case management system that they have in the judiciary - it now marks her case as being eligible for release.

“Before it said she was a closed case. That’s happened in the last couple of days.”

In a separate interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Ratcliffe added about his wife’s potential return home: “It might be days to weeks, rather than tomorrow morning.

“It feels like the end is much closer in sight.”