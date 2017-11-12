The British woman who has been jailed in Iran has seen a medical specialist after finding lumps on her breasts and is “on the verge of a nervous breakdown”, her husband has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being held in one of Iran’s most brutal prisons on charges of spying and spreading propaganda, despite only being in the country on holiday with her daughter visiting her parents.

She has been held for around 19 months, but her situation was made worst earlier this month after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that she had been “training journalists” - an erroneous comment that could added five years to her jail term.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, released a statement on Sunday underlining her ill-health: