The British woman who has been jailed in Iran has seen a medical specialist after finding lumps on her breasts and is “on the verge of a nervous breakdown”, her husband has said.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being held in one of Iran’s most brutal prisons on charges of spying and spreading propaganda, despite only being in the country on holiday with her daughter visiting her parents.
She has been held for around 19 months, but her situation was made worst earlier this month after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that she had been “training journalists” - an erroneous comment that could added five years to her jail term.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, released a statement on Sunday underlining her ill-health:
The statement read: “Nazanin has been complaining of sharp stabbing pains in her breasts for some months. Her breasts have been painful since month five of her detention.
“She previously had been given an inconclusive mammography by the in-prison gynacologist.”
Nazanin has insisted on seeing an outside specialist for a second opinion, the statement says.
“The specialist consultant on Saturday said he felt them likely to be benign, expect for the fact that she had been complaining of sharp pains for over a year,” her husband said.
Nazanin’s MP, Tulip Siddiq, on Sunday told Sky News that that Nazanin had spoken to her husband over Johnson’s remarks and was “sobbing down the phone” and “couldn’t believe [he] could make comments that would endanger her life”.
The mother-of-one has “expressed anger” at Johnson over the “shambles” her case has become but her family said they do not believe the Foreign Secretary should quit.
Ratcliffe said he spoke to Mr Johnson for about 20 minutes on Sunday morning, during which the Cabinet minister said he was “deeply sorry for Nazanin’s suffering”.
