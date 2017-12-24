Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Husband Hopes For Boxing Day Birthday Release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband is hopeful his wife will be released from an Iranian prison in time for her Boxing Day birthday.

Richard Ratcliffe said he is waiting by the phone to be told the British-Iranian mother can return home.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Broadcasting House programme, he said: “She’s still in prison today, so best case is tomorrow.

“It’s her birthday on Boxing Day so we were sort of hoping she’d be out for then.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who turns 39 on December 26, is serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.