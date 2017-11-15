The husband of the woman imprisoned in Iran has described how he tries to be a “real husband” by trying to preserve the life they had in Britain before she was arrested 19 months ago. In a HuffPost UK interview, Richard Ratcliffe said he considered moving out of the Hampstead flat he shared with British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and their infant daughter Gabriella before her arrest in April 2016. But he resolved to keep it as it was so his wife could return to the “real life” she left behind, the memory of which she has clung to, including during eight months in solitary confinement. She faces having her sentence for spying and spreading propaganda doubled after Boris Johnson mistakenly said last week she was in Iran training journalists, for which he had to apologise. She was actually on holiday.

PA Wire/PA Images Richard Ratcliffe leaves the Foreign Office after his meeting with Boris Johnson

Ratcliffe was speaking after he met Johnson on Wednesday and told a press conference he had conveyed him a message from her about how “traumatising” it was to see Johnson’s comments repeated on Iranian TV as evidence she was a spy. Ratcliffe, who has been diplomatic about Johnson’s error while telling journalists how grave his wife’s plight is becoming, told HuffPost she was “shocked and horrified” as the Foreign Secretary’s words were broadcast across the country. Prison has hurt her health so badly her hair has been falling out and she is due to see a specialist on Saturday to learn whether a lump in her breast is benign. Ratcliffe told HuffPost a prison psychiatrist has put her on anti-depressants. “She’s angry at the foreign secretary for making things worse,” he said. “She’s probably,” he added, pausing for six seconds, “angry at me sometimes for promising her stuff that doesn’t happen.”

Free Nazanin The family pictured together before Zananin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's arrest

Ratcliffe has combined a drive to get his wife released with continuing to work full-time as an accountant, though he said the explosion in media interest since Johnson’s mistake has meant “the campaigning husband is dominating, if not obliterating, the real one”. “There’s a campaign role and then there’s real life ... what Nazanin needs to come back to is real life,” he said. At times holding back tears, Ratcliffe described how the only changes he has made to their flat is painting a wall and putting up a curtain rail as his wife asked before she left. ″I am sure, in my heart of hearts, that the most important thing Nazanin wants to do is to come back to her home ... [for it] to be the home she remembers is important,” he said.

PA Wire/PA Images Ratcliffe meets Boris Johnson

“She will try and remember what’s on the kitchen work surface. She will try and remember what’s kept next to the coffee machine. That’s partly about holding on to memories, keeping your mind alert. “She’ll try and remember which school people went to and the dates of the birthdays. Knowing that, you hold on to people and to friendships. The risk is, particularly in solitary, it all atrophies.” He decided against renting the flat out, despite the money it would bring in, because “having that home ready for her, whenever she comes, is a key part of what real husbands should be doing”. He said his wife should return to someone “who really does clean the bathroom, who really does still have a job, who really does still live in the flat and gets on with the neighbours and really does read his daughter bedtime stories”. Ratcliffe said he was sleeping “erratically” and, though he went to the office the day before his Johnson meeting, he had struggled to concentrate.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Ratcliffe at Wednesday's press conference, flanked by Monique Villa, chief executive of his wife's employer The Thomson Reuter Foundation (right) and his MP Tulip Siddiq (right)