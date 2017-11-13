Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Boss Condemns Boris Johnson's 'Huge, Huge Gaffe'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s boss has condemned Boris Johnson for committing a “huge, huge gaffe” after incorrectly suggesting the British mother jailed in Iran is a journalist who was training other reporters.

The Foreign Secretary today apologised for his mistake after Iran state TV used his comments to support the regime’s trumped-up charge she was in the country spying.

The Government has now fully adopted Nazanin’s family’s position, namely that she was in the country on holiday visiting her parents with her baby daughter.

But it appears Johnson’s words are hard to reverse.