Both the British Government and Iran have denied any links between a £450m debt and the fate of jailed aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The Sun claimed that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Chancellor Philip Hammond were “quietly authorising government lawyers” to finally settle a 38 year-long dispute over a tank deal.

According to its report, Iranian regime hardliners had told ministers they expected the debt to be settled as part of a list of demands before freeing Zaghari-Ratcliffe who has been held for 19 months.

An international court ordered the UK to reimburse Teheran after the Ministry of Defence reneged on a deal to sell 1,750 Chieftan tanks to Iran in 1979, but still kept its money.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told Reuters there was no link between the debt and Zaghari-Ratcliff’s case. The news agency said the debt was £400m.