The British-Iranian woman being held in Tehran is facing another court date on charges of spreading propaganda, dashing her husband’s hopes she and their daughter could be home by Christmas. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, was arrested last April in Tehran and faces the threat of having her imprisonment extended after Boris Johnson mistakenly said she was in the country training journalists. Earlier this month, Johnson met her husband Richard Ratcliffe to apologise for his comments and discussed the family’s call for the Government up its efforts to secure her release.

Changeorg Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella

Ratcliffe said he wanted her and their daughter Gabriella, who has been in Iran with her grandparents since the arrest, to be home by Christmas. In a heartbreaking HuffPost UK interview, he described how he was keeping their Hampstead flat exactly as it was when she was last there, so she had “real life” to return to. But she is now due to face a further hearing on December 10, dashing hopes for her early release. Ratcliffe told The Times: “We were hoping the case would disappear... She is angry and bewildered. She thought she was going to be home by Christmas.” The report provoked more anger at Johnson, who has been blamed for jeopardising her situation.

Of all the lying, cheating & lazy incompetence that has characterised Boris Johnson’s public & private lives, this is the absolute bloody limit. Impossible to imagine him keeping his job in a Brexitless universe. pic.twitter.com/xawhdLmAoT — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 24, 2017

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s time in prison and solitary confinement has left her suffering from PTSD and depression, while she has “long bouts of insomnia, and remains traumatised by the loss of her child”, the campaign for her release has said. The Foreign Office suggested the latest hearing related to allegations that came before Johnson’s error. A spokeswoman told HuffPost UK: “We understand that a further court hearing has been announced in Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case and is expected to deal with allegations already on file.” She remains in Evin prison in Tehran. She recently found lumps in her breast but doctors have said these are unlikely to be cancerous.

PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson (left) after meeting Richard Ratcliffe (right) about his wife's detention

Speaking via the campaign for her release, Zaghari-Ratcliffe described the “torture” of seeing constant “lies” about her case on Iranian TV, which have grown since Johnson’s error. She said: “It is torture to keep hearing these lies on TV. I get very agitated by all the press attention in Iran. I feel like I don’t have the capacity to do this anymore. “It has been so long they have been pressuring me, and then all this these past two weeks. I do not have the strength. “People tell me here it is all about politics. But I don’t care about the politics.

Surely I can be released on humanitarian grounds? There are humanitarian

grounds for my baby and for me?”