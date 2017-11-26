Iranian state TV has aired more allegations against detained British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The TV programme showed pictures of a BBC pay stub and an email from 2010 showing Zaghari-Ratcliffe once worked to train Iranian journalists.

The 38-year-old is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government which is working to free her.

He had hoped to secure his wife’s release so she and their daughter Gabriella could be home for Christmas, but that was dashed by a new court date being set for her on charges of spreading propaganda. She is due to appear in court on December 10.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested last April in Tehran and faces the threat of having her imprisonment extended after Boris Johnson mistakenly said she was in the country training journalists. She was in fact on holiday.